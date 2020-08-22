MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Laura started lashing Puerto Rico with heavy rain on Saturday morning.

With the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory, Laura was about 20 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico and about 210 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 18 mph.

On the forecast track, Laura is expected near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.

Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.



Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles to the north of the center.

Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat

Northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to

the border with Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Cabron to

the border with Haiti

the border with Haiti The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the

border with the Dominican Republic

border with the Dominican Republic The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area later on Friday through Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within portions of the watch area Saturday night and early Sunday.

Laura is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the southern Haitian Peninsula through Sunday. Maximum amounts up to 8 inches are possible along eastern portions and the southern slopes of Puerto Rico, as well as over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides.

