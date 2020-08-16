MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Josephine continues to lose organization as it passes to the north of the Virgin Islands.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the center of the storm was 195 miles northwest of the northern Leeward Islands.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue Sunday.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by Sunday night, with Josephine or its remnants forecast to slow down and recurve toward the north and northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Josephine is expected to become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC