MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 11 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Josephine.
At 11 a.m. the center of the system was about 975 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph.
This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles to the north of the center.
Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
