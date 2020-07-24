MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the southern Windward Islands on Saturday.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the center of the system was about 580 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 15 mph.

A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNING IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Tobago

* Grenada and its dependencies

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane.

Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week.

