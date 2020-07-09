BRADENTON (CBSMiami) – The same day a Florida man and his three sons were brought up on federal charges for illegally selling a bleach like chemical mixture as a miracle cure for coronavirus and other diseases, federal agents swarmed their Bradenton “church”.

Wednesday, multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in connection with search warrants and a federal order, reports CBS affiliate WWSB.

In April, the FDA issued an injunction against the church for marketing “Miracle Mineral Solution,” as a cure for COVID-19.

Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32, all face conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and criminal contempt.

Officials say “Miracle Mineral Solution” is a toxic bleach that contains chlorine dioxide, which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools.

Hazmat teams at the Bradenton facility Wednesday found 50 gallons of muriatic acid, 22 gallons of the finished ‘Miracle Mineral Solution”, and 8,300 pounds of sodium chlorite, according to WWSB.

Court documents show a federal judge has ordered all websites selling “Miracle Mineral Solution” be removed from the internet and all supplies involved in the making “Miracle Mineral Solution” be confiscated and destroyed. The order also prohibited the creation of future websites to market the product.

The church must also reach out to everyone who has purchased the solution to notify them that the product was unlawfully distributed.

Before the pandemic, the Grenons marketed MMS as a treatment for preventing and treating countless diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis. Prosecutors say that in late March, investigators discovered Genesis began marketing MMS as a cure for COVID-19.

In a statement earlier this year, the FDA warned that ingesting Miracle Mineral Solution is the same as drinking bleach and can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

The FDA has received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions, and dying after drinking MMS.