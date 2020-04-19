



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Judge Kathleen Williams has ordered Genesis II Church of Health and Healing to stop selling an industrial bleach being marketed as a coronavirus cure.

Genesis sells Miracle Mineral Solution through its websites, according to a U.S. Justice Department civil complaint filed Thursday in the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Genesis markets the solution as a treatment for COVID-19, as well as Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis.

The Food and Drug Administration has previously issued public warnings that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and severe dehydration.

The chemical product, chlorine dioxide, becomes a powerful bleach when combined with the included activator, officials said.

“We will zealously pursue perpetrators of fraud schemes seeking to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan said in a statement.

Disease-related treatment claims for MMS are unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation, according to the complaint.

Genesis didn’t immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press seeking comment.

