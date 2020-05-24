



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pools in condos, apartments and private communities across Miami-Dade will be able to reopen on June 1.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement Sunday afternoon during a virtual meeting with the mayors, city managers and medical experts.

Pool reopenings will come with restrictions, which the mayor and medical experts will review this week.

The June 1 date coincides with the reopening of county beaches and hotels, including beaches and hotels in Miami Beach.

“We have to exercise some measure of caution because there is a natural tension between crowds and physical distancing,” Miami Beach Mayor Gelber said. “How do you manage that in a pandemic? The answer is carefully. We know that Memorial Day is a traditional time for everybody to go to the beach and if we saw hundreds of thousands of people on our beaches, it would be a disaster.”

Miami-Dade entered Florida’s first phase of reopening on Monday, but Miami Beach, Miami and Hialeah waited until Wednesday to begin allowing non-essential businesses to reopen. Restaurant dining rooms in those three cities will be able to reopen May 27.

Broward County has set a target date to reopen hotels and beaches for May 26, the day after Memorial Day as well.

The Florida Keys will reopen to visitors on June 1, allowing hotels and vacation rentals to operate at 50 percent capacity.

