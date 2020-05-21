FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – City mayors in Broward County reached a consensus on Thursday afternoon to partially reopen beaches in the county.

They have selected next Tuesday, May 26, as the target date for the reopening.

Hotels and gyms would also be open on that date, but with restrictions.

Mandatory social distancing would be maintained, masks worn and sanitizers are to be used.

As for Miami-Dade, the county has not said when its beaches would reopen.

Broward leaders selected the day after Memorial Day on purpose, to avoid the potential crowds.

As far as gyms, there has been some confusion as to whether they could reopen in Broward.

At first, Fort Lauderdale went against the county’s emergency order and allowed them to reopen on Monday. Now the city is saying close them up again.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he made the decision rather than have gyms in the city risk fines or other trouble.

Upload Fitness on Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale opened Thursday morning but later closed. The gym’s owner, Jonathan Larkin, said he was regretfully complying with the city’s mandate.

“It’s a little frustrating. We provided the safest environment, being CDC compliant in every single area. We probably six feet between people, if not 20 feet, and people are coming in with masks, and they are using sanitizer on their hands, we’re taking their temperature, we’re out cleaning the equipment like never before. When we heard we could open, you know, we were proactive because we had everything ready. It’s a little frustrating because now the mayor says listen I recommend that you close,” he said.

Larkin has another location in Boca Raton and that is where he is directing his members to go. Palm Beach County has allowed their gyms to open.

Larkin said he and his fellow fitness owners in the city hope that maybe by next week the city and county will sort this out and they will be allowed to reopen and their fitness fanatics can get back to their routine.