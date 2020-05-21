



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday the implementation of changes to the security screening process at checkpoints in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Travelers should expect the following changes as they begin to roll out in the coming weeks:

Travelers can keep possession of their boarding passes, instead of handing their boarding pass to a TSA officer at the travel document podium.

Travelers will now place their boarding pass (paper or electronic) on the boarding pass reader themselves. After scanning, travelers should hold their boarding pass toward the TSA officer to allow the officer to visually inspect it.

Passengers should place their carry-on food items into a clear plastic bag and place that bag into a bin. TSA Precheck members do not need to remove items from their bags.

In addition, TSA reminds passengers to take extra care to ensure that they do not have any prohibited items, such as liquids, gels or aerosols in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces, in their carry-on bags (water bottles, shampoo).

Also, passengers should allow for social distancing to reduce direct contact between employees and travelers whenever possible without compromising security.

TSA says noticeable adjustments leading up to the security checkpoint include, increasing the distance between individuals as they enter the security checkpoint, placing visual reminders of appropriate spacing on checkpoint floors, and staggering the use of lanes where feasible. No two airports are alike, so this could look a little different at each airport.

TSA officers at checkpoints are now using facial protection. Travelers are also encouraged to wear face protection.

For more information on the TSA security screening process during the pandemic, visit www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.

RELATED:

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

coronavirus