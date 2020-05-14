



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World has canceled reservations for guests planning to arrive in the first week of June.

Guests are given the option to change or cancel their hotel reservation and Walt Disney Travel Company package up to the original check-in date.

Walt Disney World is granting full refunds when requested.

Anyone who did not book directly through Disney is advised to contact their travel agent.

The news comes shortly after Disney announced it would be taking reservations again for guest arrivals starting July 1, without a reopening date for theme parks or resorts.

Disney World has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney Springs will reopen in phases starting next week. Phase one will be on May 20 with the entertainment area following state guidelines and restaurants limiting how many people can dine in.

Shanghai Disneyland, which has been closed since Jan. 25, reopened Monday with restrictions such as limiting the number of visitors, temperature checks and mask requirements.

