ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A very small step towards normalcy is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

The outdoor shopping complex Disney Springs, which has been closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin slowly reopening on May 20.

The news came Thursday via a Walt Disney World blog post. It didn’t include details on which shops and restaurants will be among the first to open.

Guests can expect reduced hours, parking, and limits on capacity in order to keep in line with social distancing rules.

“Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members,” Matt Simon, the vice president of Disney Springs, wrote in the post.

Disney Springs closed its doors March 17, two days after Magic Kingdom and the other Disney theme parks shut down. The closure was initially anticipated to last through the end of March but has since been extended.

Speaking at an Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting Monday, Senior Vice President of Walt Disney World Resort and Transportation Operations Thomas Mazloum said there is no timeline for when the parks will reopen.

When theme parks get the green light from the state to start up operations, Disney is expected to open in two phases, according to a report from Variety.

The first phase would involve opening with 50% capacity and then, when conditions allow, moving up to 75% capacity.

Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pam Hymel said during an earnings call this week that when parks reopen, cast members will have access to personal protective equipment and there will be enhanced cleaning measures in place.