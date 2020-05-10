CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Wells Fargo employee is in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test.

The branch located in Fort Lauderdale off N Federal Hwy. and 36th Ct. was temporarily closed on Friday for a deep cleaning.

As a precaution, employees who have been in contact with the patient were asked to stay home and monitor any possible symptoms.

A new group of employees are now working at the branch, which has been opened as drive-up and appointment only.

