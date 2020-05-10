Comments
Jim DeFede has a simultaneous conversation with three prominent South Florida chefs and restaurant owners who talk about the future of the industry in the age of coronavirus.
Timon Balloo, Chef/Owner of Balloo Restaurant
Michelle Bernstein, Chef/Owner of Café La Trova
Michael Pirolo, Chef/Owner of Macchialina
