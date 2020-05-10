CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede has a simultaneous conversation with three prominent South Florida chefs and restaurant owners who talk about the future of the industry in the age of coronavirus.

GUESTS:

Timon Balloo, Chef/Owner of Balloo Restaurant

Michelle Bernstein,  Chef/Owner of Café La Trova

Michael Pirolo, Chef/Owner of Macchialina

