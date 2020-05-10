CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Jim DeFede
Coronavirus, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Unemployment


Jim DeFede and his guests discuss the unemployment crisis in South Florida through the eyes of a Florida state senator and a union official who represents hotel and hospitality workers here.

GUESTS:

Wendi Walsh, Secretary/Treasurer of Unite Here Local 355

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, (D) Florida 38th District

