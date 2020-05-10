Comments
RELATED:
Jim DeFede and his guests discuss the unemployment crisis in South Florida through the eyes of a Florida state senator and a union official who represents hotel and hospitality workers here.
GUESTS:
Wendi Walsh, Secretary/Treasurer of Unite Here Local 355
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, (D) Florida 38th District
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.