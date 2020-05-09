MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With many people out of work — and not getting a paycheck — many organizations are stepping up to make sure they don’t go without a meal.
In Wynwood on Saturday, Food Rescue US along with local groups “Alter” and “Kilgore Culinary” opened their second community kitchen food drive for hospitality workers.
Volunteers tell us with resources so hard to come by during these times they know these drives matter.
“We’re parterning with a lot of local businesses like altar who are so willing to give back and have their chefs cook. And we’re just trying to give back to our team members in the hospitality,” said volunteer Caroline Strauss.
“A lot of hospitality people work paycheck to paycheck… And for them a hot meal is really something.”
Food Rescue US will be hosting more drives on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.