



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don Shula, who racked up more victories than any other NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history in 1972, is being laid to rest on Friday.

A funeral mass for Shula is taking place with burial to follow.

While the funeral is private, his family is hoping to hold a public memorial service, as are the Miami Dolphins. However, limitations on travel and large gatherings due to the coroanvirus pandemic is making arrangements difficult. The Dolphins will eventually hold a public memorial once the health crisis has subsided.

Shula passed away peacefully at this home Monday morning at the age of 90.

Not only did Shula lead the Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history, he also set a league record with 347 victories and coached in six Super Bowls. Shula reached the playoffs in four decades and coached three Hall of Fame quarterbacks: Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese, and Dan Marino.

He retired following the 1995 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula is survived by his wife of more than 26 years, Mary Anne, and children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike. Dave and Mike followed their father into coaching, even becoming assistants on the Dolphins’ staff.

The Dolphins honored him with a bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

It features the legendary coach, fist aloft, being carried off the field by Dolphins players Nick Buoniconti and Al Jenkins after Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles. John Carroll’s stadium in University Heights, Ohio, and SR 874 in Miami also bear his name.

Shula had five kids with is first wife, Dorothy, who died from breast cancer in 1991 at 57 years old. Shula established an eponymous foundation for breast cancer research that same year.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to two organizations close to his heart: The Shula Fund at Moffitt Cancer Center and Schott Communities in Cooper City.