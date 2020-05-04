MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami lost a legend today, with the passing of coaching great Don Shula. The winningest head coach in NFL history and a South Florida icon for half a century was 90 years old.
The former Miami Dolphins coach won 347 games over his 33-year head-coaching career, most of which was spent leading the Fins. He holds the record for most career wins by a head coach and remains one of only two coaches every to surpass 300 wins.
Shula’s two most important victories came in Super Bowls VII and VIII. That second Super Bowl win, a 14-7 triumph over the Washington Redskins, is immortalized by the bronze statue that stands outside Hard Rock Stadium. The statue was unveiled a decade ago during the festivities leading up to the 2010 Pro Bowl at what was then called Sun Life Stadium.
PHOTO GALLERY: REMEMBERING DON SHULA, LOSS OF A LEGEND
In the statue, Dolphin linebacker Nick Buoniconti and offensive lineman Al Jenkins carry Shula off the field on their shoulders after completing what remains the only perfect season in league history. The words “A Perfect Moment in Time” are emblazoned across the statue’s base. Also included is a quote from Shula, which reads “I don’t know any other way to lead but by example.”
Don Shula Plaza, viewed from Chopper 4, is a somber place today, as Miami mourns a hometown hero and one of the NFL’s all-time greats.
