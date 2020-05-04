



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The outpouring of well wishes for Miami Dolphins legendary head coach Don Shula is not unexpected.

His former players, fiercely loyal for decades, remembered their late coach who died at the age of 90 on Monday.

“Throughout my 13 years of playing for him, and then throughout my life, he’s always been there,” said wide receiver Nat Moore. “He’s that kind of guy… the guy that somehow got more out of you than you had to give.”

“The relationship that you were able to build with one of the most iconic figures in all of sports, forget football, to know you had that relationship with somebody like that is going to stay with me the rest of my life,” said linebacker Kim Bokamper.

In 1972, Shula’s Dolphins completed the only undefeated season in NFL history.

A key component to that team was defensive back Dick Anderson.

“The first words out of his mouth in 1972 was: ‘Just remember, no one remembers who was No. 2 in the Super Bowl.’ Because we lost the game the year before to Dallas, he felt his purpose and our purpose was to get back to the Super Bowl and win it. We happened to win every game along the way.”

The NFL world also remembered Shula, the winningest head coach in league history.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross started with: “If there was a Mt. Rushmore for the NFL, Don Shula would be chiseled into the granite.”

"If there was a Mt. Rushmore for the NFL, Don Shula certainly would be chiseled into the granite." Stephen Ross on Coach Shula. pic.twitter.com/OJKxpEZS3k — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, “Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership.”

Statement from #Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on the passing of Don Shula: https://t.co/Qx6SzsGbsw pic.twitter.com/KSARlkda4Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 4, 2020

And the archrival New York Jets sent their condolences, releasing the classic picture of Shula with Joe Namath at the Orange Bowl.

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1257324915688177665