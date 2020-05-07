MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amtrak officials announced Thursday that it will require that all customers wear facial coverings on all its trains and buses beginning on May 11, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said.
“Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”
Officials announced that facial coverings can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.
They also said small children who are not able to maintain a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.
Amtrak officials say customers must supply their own facial covering.
coronavirus
