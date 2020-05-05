Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homeless Trust, in partnership with the United Way, is asking for donations to help one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The organization is hosting a care package drop-off on Wednesday, May 6, at 3250 SW 3rd Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents can include the following items in a gallon sealed zip-lock bag:
- Bottled Water or Other Bottled Drink
- Individually Packaged Goods
- i.e. Granola Bars, Chips and Pop-Top Cans
- Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Wipes
- Purchased or Handmade Face Coverings
- Personal Hygiene Products
- i.e. Deodorant, Tissues and Toothpaste
However, donors are asked to not include the following:
- Perishable Food
- Anything That Requires Special Tools
- i.e. Can Opener Or Utensils
- Clothing Items
- Anything That Has Been Opened
The Homeless Trust will host another care package donation drive on Wednesday, May 13, if you cannot make it tomorrow.
