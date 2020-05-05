CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Homeless Trust, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homeless Trust, in partnership with the United Way, is asking for donations to help one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization is hosting a care package drop-off on Wednesday, May 6, at 3250 SW 3rd Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can include the following items in a gallon sealed zip-lock bag:

  • Bottled Water or Other Bottled Drink
  • Individually Packaged Goods
    • i.e. Granola Bars, Chips and Pop-Top Cans
  • Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Wipes
  • Purchased or Handmade Face Coverings
  • Personal Hygiene Products
    • i.e. Deodorant, Tissues and Toothpaste

However, donors are asked to not include the following:

  • Perishable Food
  • Anything That Requires Special Tools
    • i.e. Can Opener Or Utensils
  • Clothing Items
  • Anything That Has Been Opened

The Homeless Trust will host another care package donation drive on Wednesday, May 13, if you cannot make it tomorrow.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments