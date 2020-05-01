



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for emergency use of Remdesivir, an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover quicker.

Memorial Regional is one of three Florida hospitals that are part of a national clinical trial of the drug.

After a life and death battle with the coronavirus, 66-year-old Benjamin Broomfield was cheered leaving Hollywood Regional Memorial Hospital.

“Right now it feels strange. It’s like the day the earth stood still. All I remember is the 6th and after that, I don’t remember anything,” said Broomfield.

CBS4’s Joan Murray spoke to Broomfield at his Dania home where he is recuperating.

His family believes getting the experimental drug Remdesivir made the difference, his lungs were 80% blocked and he was on a ventilator.

“For the first time to do that they gave it to him. The next morning when we get the report back. He was already, improving,” said Vince Broomfield, his brother.

“We won the lottery because family is everything to the Broomfield. We’re very very close-knit family.” said sister Dee Dee White.

Broomfield is part of a clinical trial of Remdesivir going on at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital.

Memorial Regional Hospital doctor Ari Sareli said, “The hope would be that these studies will set the foundation for the science and in the future, this drug may also be available to other patients in earlier stages of the disease. So even more patients can benefit.”

The hospital has applied to use it at their other locations.

Meantime, the Broomfield family, a longtime musical family cannot wait for Ben’s full recovery.

“I can’t wait for him to just to hit that first note with the guitar because he’s the musical one that started everything,” said sister Carol Guidoni.

“I believe with all my heart that he was going to get well, not only because somehow miraculously he was able to take the Remdesivir, but also because of the power of the prayer of his family,” said sister-in-law Diane Trivelli.

Ben cannot wait to get back to his music. His family is hoping, others suffering from the coronavirus can get the same benefit from Remdesivir.

RELATED:

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

coronavirus