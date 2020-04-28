



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a matter of hours, Broward County will take baby steps in the reopening process while the pandemic continues.

On Wednesday, select county parks, golf courses, and boat ramps will be unchained.

Kristina and Erica Nunez are cautiously optimistic.

“I think it’s important to allow people to get out and do something,” said Erica Nunez.

“If everyone gets out and does their part, we will be on the road to normalcy,” added Kristina Nunez.

A semblance of normalcy includes a partial reopening of popular Ty Park in Hollywood which is a county park.

But Hollywood officials say they are at least a week away from opening city parks.

The boardwalk next to the beach remains shut.

All Broward beaches remain closed, but Fort Lauderdale officials began talking about a path forward at a workshop Wednesday.

The city plans to follow the Broward county phased in reopening of Fort Lauderdale parks, boat ramps, and golf courses on Wednesday.

Restrictions will be in effect.

