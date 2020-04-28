MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health officials announced Tuesday morning that the testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will now be open to asymptomatic residents.
Testing begins daily at 9 a.m.
The site initially was testing only seniors showing symptoms and first responders. Last Monday, age restrictions for the site were lifted. However, those wanting to be tested must have symptoms or need to have been around someone who has coronavirus. No appointment is needed.
If you’re thinking about going to the Hard Rock Stadium site, plan to get there early, have a full tank of gas and go to the bathroom before going because you are not allowed to get out of your car.
You must stay in your car. No mopeds, scooters, or motorcycles allowed. You must bring a valid ID.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management had increased the number of coronavirus tests per day at Hard Rock Stadium.
The site is testing up to 750 per day. Testing had been capped at 400 per day, previously.
“This is good news because the demand is so high, the last thing we want is people to come out and not be able to get tested,” said spokesman Mike Jachles.
