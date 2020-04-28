



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Children’s World South, a day care center in Davie, opened on Tuesday after being shut for more than a month due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to spread hope and help students transition emotionally and smoothly as possible.” Said Helen Fernandes, Owner of Children’s World South Daycare Center.

On the first day, since the doors opened, only a few students returned to their norm; but before entering the building they had their temperature taken and washed their hands.

“A lot of parents are filled with fear right now. Just by opening the doors it’s going to help them slowly eventually be more relaxed,” said Fernandes.

The Daycare has 130 children enrolled. She said there is no need to be afraid.

“We are following the CDC guidelines,” said Fernandes.

Only nine students will be allowed in a classroom. At the Center, toys are being sanitized and the facility is being cleaned daily.

Employees are also wearing their masks and gloves throughout the day. Before entering the building, students and staff must wash their hands. A sink was placed outside.

“They have a safe environment,” said Fernandes.

Parents are even being asked to call 15 minutes ahead of picking up their kids.

While, they have opened their door to just a few students.

“This will get better. We are happy to have our children back,” said Fernandes.

