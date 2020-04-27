



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to reveal more details about the reopening of County parks, marinas and golf courses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mayor said the parks department is hiring about 400 people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak to help enforce social distancing measures as part of the reopening.

“We are going to have eyes on the basketball courts. We are going to have eye on the tennis courts and if people, tennis, you can play singles, but you cannot play doubles. Basketball, you cannot have a contact basketball game, you can shoot your own ball at a rim with three people in half court. But you cannot have a game. You can have a game of horse. And that is about it. That’s exactly what we are going to be doing. And that’s the way we are going to do it. We are hiring extra people to make sure that we enforce it. That’s the key. We have to enforce those measures of social distancing, wearing the masks, and making sure that the people are abiding by the rules. so, that is exactly the way that we are going to do it,” Gimenez told CNN over the weekend.

He added that they are also bringing in Miami-Dade County employees along with crossing guards to assist with enforcement.

Those who violate the rules will face arrest or a $500 fines.

There will also be special hours and days for seniors to enjoy parks.

Beyond opening back up recreational areas, the mayor said different non-essential sectors are being evaluated for reopening.

RELATED: Floridians Invited To Chime In On Re-Opening Of The State

The mayor said he has been in virtual meetings all weekend with nine working groups and the medical professionals overseeing those groups.

The work groups cover: restaurants, museum and cultural venues, small businesses, retail stores, factories, malls, office buildings, trade and logistics, hotels and grooming businesses.

Last week, the Miami-Dade task force began to lay out plans for the County’s ‘New Normal Initiative’ which included Miami-Dade Parks, marinas, and golf courses.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask