MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It seems like many in South Florida have a sweet tooth and soft spot for those struggling in the restaurant community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee Schrager, founder of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, held a bake sale on Sunday outside his Coral Gables home, featuring delicious treats by Night Owl Cookies.
The proceeds of the bake sale go to FIU’s School of Hospitality Industry Relief Fund.
A total of 300 boxes of cookies were sold just moments after they opened.
“So for an event planner, I’m a little embarrassed, we sold out in 20 minutes,” Schrager said. “We were open at 12:00 noon selling Night Owl Cookies, and by 11:15 there were cars all the way back down to Le Jeune Road.”
Sunday’s bake sale raised $9,000.
Schrager said he plans to host a bake sale every Sunday as long as there’s a need in the hospitality industry.
