



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The federal government confiscated a shipment of one million N95 face masks which was on its way to South Florida for the Miami-Dade Fire Department.

Frank Rollason, the Director of Emergency Management for Miami-Dade County told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were confiscated last week.

They were earmarked for firefighters who planned to begin at-home coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites.

“We thought we were in pretty good shape with having that amount coming in, and they were — we were — usurped,” Rollason said.

Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning. Statewide, there are more than 28,500 confirmed cases.

WLRN reports that other shipments of masks meant for municipalities also have been confiscated by the federal government. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said previously that bringing too much personal protective equipment into coronavirus hotspots can have the “unintended consequence” of disrupting supply chains deliveries to other areas of the country.

Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.

“(It’s) certainly not as efficiently as we would like this process to be, but nonetheless, successful thus far to meet the needs of our operation for now,” Chief Greg Rubin, an assistant fire chief, said in a statement.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)