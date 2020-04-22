



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With beaches empty and hotels still closed, South Florida’s hospitality and tourism industry is no doubt feeling the weight of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, over Zoom video call, joined local tourism industry leaders to talk challenges and the future.

“It makes no sense to say this is how you can do it safely, but you can’t make any money,” he said. “So it has to be how can you open up safely but also profitably.”

As far as relief, Dr. Michael Cheng, with FIU’S Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, highlighted the more than $1.4 million raised as part of a relief fund for restaurants and bars to help pay laid off workers.

A new “Miami Shines” campaign from the Convention and Visitors Bureau aims to eventually bring tourism back to South Florida.

But the details of when that will happen and how it will inevitably change South Florida’s vital tourism industry is still being talked about.

Wendy Kallergis, president and CEO of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association, explained what it could look like at hotels.

“What is your first stay going to look like? Most likely employees upon arrival will have temperature taken, retrained on all types of services, while at the same time accommodating guests in same fashion,” said Kallergis. “Guests will approach desks with glass. You’ll be escorted by staff to elevator that will accommodate two people. Tables of four in restaurants will accommodate two. Grab-and-go will become more popular.”

Mayor Gimenez didn’t say when Miami-Dade hotels, restaurants and other hospitality would start reopening and getting back to normal. He said it will happen in stages and is turning to his health and medical teams for guidance.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask