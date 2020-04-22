



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Some medical groups say they are very worried people are refusing emergency treatment because they’re scared of catching coronavirus. Other people want to go to hospitals but cannot because elective surgeries are still off-limits.

“It was either a life or death situation and I chose life,” said Shamarey Alphonso.

Alphonso lives with a chronic kidney condition.

In early April, she got word from her doctor, Alberto Casaretto, that her kidneys were in bad shape.

“My kidneys were only functioning at a 7 percent,” she said.

She needed surgery. But it was considered an elective surgery, and Gov. Ron DeSantis put a stop to those in late March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Florida.

Within a day, however, Alphonso’s doctor set her up for surgery at Broward Health Medical Center.

“Ultimately, she didn’t have much of a choice,” Dr. Casaretto said.

Alphonso said the thought of going into the hospital concerned her, knowing that there were COVID-19 patients there.

“COVID-19 is going around, so I felt like if I go, I might be one of the persons to get infected,” she said.

Alphonso came through the surgery well and was released a day later.

She said the hospital was clean and sterile.

Dr. Casaretto said Alphonso’s offers an important reminder for others who suffer medical emergencies.

“If there’s something you feel is urgent and you feel there’s a medical problem, you need to seek medical attention. The risk of getting COVID is pretty small,” he said.

The Florida Medical Association is sounding a similar tone in a letter it sent to DeSantis:

“It is essential that Florida physicians get back to seeing patients as soon as it is safe for them to do so.

“There are patients with serious medical conditions that need treatment who elect not to go to the hospital or their doctor’s office due to the ‘safer at home’ order.

“It is imperative that we not ignore a potential second crisis: a wave of emergencies and fatalities among the people delaying care or going untreated.”

They want DeSantis to lift his executive order on elective surgeries in places with few cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Celso Agner is a neurologist at Broward Health. He said when a medical emergency happens, time is of the essence.

“If you miss that time window you’re going to miss a lot of potential therapies that can revise your condition,” said Dr. Agner.

Alphonso is feeling good and said she relied on her faith in God to get her through.

“I said to myself, whatever happens, has to happen. I cannot stay home. It has to be done,” Alphonso said.

The American Heart Association is also urging people with emergency medical situations to call 911 and go to the hospital if they need care.

They say hospitals have protocols in place to isolate COVID-19 patients, sanitize the facility and protect other patients.

