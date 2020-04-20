



JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one of caution on Saturday, just one day after beaches and parks reopened with limitations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds cheered and flooded the beach when police took the barriers down on Friday.

Beaches in Jacksonville are open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. daily with restrictions.

The city says only recreational activities such as running, biking, hiking and swimming will be permitted, however, some people were out with their towels, coolers and sunbathing. There were very few facial masks and social distancing seemed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind.

Some residents said not being able to go to the beach was “torture.”

The city says activities such as sunbathing or any type of group activity will not be allowed at beaches during the restricted hours and items like towels, blankets, chairs, coolers and grills will not be permitted on the beach.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

People were excited to be able to get back out onto the sand but not everyone thought reopening the beaches was a good idea.

Officials aren’t afraid to pull the plug on beachgoers if they don’t abide by the social distancing rules and beach restrictions, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said at a press conference Friday.

“This not a time to lounge. This is not a time to party. This is a time where you need to exercise, keep moving and then go home,” Glasser said.

Parks will resume regular hours but the city’s order limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people remains in effect.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized back in March for his handling of spring break and not closing the beaches sooner. As a result, he issued a “Safer at Home” order that went into effect April 3 and is in effect until April 30. The order limits movement outside homes to providing or getting essential services or carrying out essential activities and applies to interaction with other people outside of residents’ homes.