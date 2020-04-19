MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Orangetheory Fitness South Florida is teaming up with Feeding South Florida to help raise funds for those who need help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular gym franchise is no stranger to fundraising through working out, but with gyms closed, they are finding new creative ways to feed those who need help right now.
“Our team is amazing and loves giving back to the community,” said Ralph Prather, who owns locations in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and South Beach. “We do a lot to help and support the community, including non-profits such as Augie’s Quest for ALS, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, Special Olympics.”
Some locations will now be raising money through live charity classes online. There will also be social media challenges, like doing seven burpees for a dollar or logging miles for a marathon challenge.
You can also donate online by clicking here.
The goal is to provide 70,000 meals for Feeding South Florida.
