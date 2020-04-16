



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, there is no escaping the million dollar question these days – even around his own household.

“Pest control guy spraying for ants at the house and he’s over here asking me Dolphins questions the whole time,” he said chuckling. “My wife and kids are worse than you guys. Every day they pop in my office going, ‘Who are we taking?’”

The prevailing wisdom is that the Dolphins will use their first pick on a quarterback, with Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa seen as the leading candidates.

I asked Grier if the Fins are set on who they want, and if they are willing to trade up to get him.

“We have an idea of who we like. But, again, we are going to make sure we have all the information,” he said. “In terms of moving up, trading, all that stuff, we are in the same process as it is every year. Teams call us. We call every team. Every team calls every team. Everyone is just doing their due diligence.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dolphins will not have their usual war room set up. But Grier says the team’s brain trust will be well connected thanks to technology.

“For us it will be different, but we are ready to go. We are gonna have some run-throughs of it. But we are very confident,” Grier said.

Already, the Fins have had a busy offseason, adding some young but seasoned free agents.

Now, with 14 draft picks, Grier believes the Fins are ready to stockpile talent to build a winning team.

As the guy most responsible, he knows the pressure is on.

“We do the job we expect to do. We feel fully capable and very excited to do it. We can build a strong team here,” he said.

