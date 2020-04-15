



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expressed his thoughts about the remainder of the school year during the COVID-19 crisis Wednesday afternoon.

“Considering we only have 27-33 days of school left for students, it does not make sense, or is it prudent, for us to re-open schools this year,” he said after Gov. Ron DeSantis stated he may want to open schools in May.

“From a safety and health standpoint, but also from a logistics perspective, it makes sense to end the school year with remote teaching and learning,” Carvalho added.

This year's last day of school for students is June 3rd. High school graduations begin on May 26th. Bottomline, there are between 26 and 33 days of schooling left this school year. A physical return to schools this year is not only unlikely but imprudent. @MDCPS @GreatCitySchls — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 15, 2020

Echoing the superintendent’s concerns, Fedrick Ingram, the president of the Florida Education Association, addressed Gov. DeSantis personally, requesting to keep campus is closed for the remainder of the school year.

Ingram added that they “are committed to serving the students and parents on the platforms for the remainder of the school year.”

Carvalho said that remote learning is working, with over 91% of students attending school on a regular basis. He pointed to that as one of the reasons it makes sense to continue ensuring everyone stays safe while still graduating.

“We continue to employ all strategies, including knocks on doors to hold everybody accountable to make sure we are connected,” said Carvalho.

Seniors will be set to graduate as long as two conditions are met – they meet the required GPA and have completed all required courses prior to the graduation date.

As for a graduation ceremony, Carvalho plans to speak with those who will be graduating before making a decision.

“Is it better to wait until summer or should we consider a virtual graduation? The student voices are important and that’s who we are listening to,” he said.

