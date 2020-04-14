



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The deadly coronavirus spreading across South Florida is now blamed for the deaths of two skilled nursing home residents in Pompano Beach.

According to a community spokesperson for Court of Palm Aire, the two residents that passed away had been hospitalized on April 7.

“Each and every resident of our community is a valued member of our Court of Palm Aire family, and our hearts go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time. Our residents, their family members and our team members in the community have been informed,” read the community’s statement.

The spokesperson added that a week ago a total of six residents were hospitalized with apparent symptoms. Testing confirmed five were positive for COVID-19, while one came back negative.

The five coronavirus-positive patients remain in the hospital. The resident who tested negative is under quarantine at the skilled nursing facility.

Court of Palm Aire’s spokesperson said the facility has implemented several protocols consistent with CDC recommendations, including “regular temperature checks” of residents and staff.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state will dispatch 10 four-member teams to areas that have been hardest hit with infections, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Combined, the Southeast Florida counties accounted for nearly 32 percent of the infections in long-term care facilities as of Monday morning.

“They’ll be taking samples from all willing individuals in each facility, both staff and residents. It’s critical to identify people who test positive as early as possible, and this will help us do that,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the testing would initially be done by four-member teams and in conjunction with the Florida National Guard.

“Doing strike teams, I think, would be good for the residents. But I also think it would be good to identify this with staff so appropriate staff can be isolated and we can prevent an outbreak among staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” DeSantis said. “This is an important additional protection and an additional step.”

