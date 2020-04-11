MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To let everyone know that we are “in this together,” the Miami Police Department hosted a virtual concert Saturday night to connect with residents during the coronavirus crisis.
The “In This Together” concert was streamed simultaneously on the department’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages as well as City of Miami TV.
Chief Jorge R. Colina was the MC of the event, featured performances by Gloria Estefan, The Wailers, The Gipsy-Chico and the department’s very own police band, InBlue.
You can watch and enjoy the entire concert here.
“The purpose of the ‘In This Together’ virtual concert video is to show appreciation to those on the frontline dealing with this COVID-19 global pandemic and more importantly to the public that have complied with the mandates set forth by authorities regarding isolation, quarantine, and curfews. We hope everyone enjoys the show,” read Miami PD’s statement.
