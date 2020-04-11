



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Palm Beach County has issued an emergency order requiring the use of facial coverings.

“Although the order begins early Monday, with the holidays being this weekend and families grocery shopping and getting together, it is advised that everyone who needs to be closer than 6 feet wear face coverings immediately,” said County Administrator Baker. “The number of new cases is going down and the sooner we consistently slow the spread; the sooner life starts to get back to normal.”

The mandate, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, states that masks must be worn by those working in or visiting the following:

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Pharmacies

Construction Sites

Public Transit Vehicles

Vehicles For Hire

The order points residents to a CDC page that explains how to make a homemade cloth covering. It has options for those that can and cannot sew. Click here to learn how to make one.

However, residents are urged to not purchase N95 respirators for use, as those are needed for health care workers and first responders.

