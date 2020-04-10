CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 10, 2020.

FLORIDA: 16,826 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 16,323
  • Deaths: 371
  • Hospitalizations: 2,298
  • 66 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 156,852
  • Negative Test Results: 139,862; Negative test results = 10.7% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 5,898 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 5,841, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 56
  • Deaths: 66
  • Hospitalizations: 450
  • Total Tests: 31,759
  • Negative: 25,778, Awaiting Results: 215, Inconclusive: 109

BROWARD: 2,480 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 2,407, Non-Residents: 73
  • Deaths: 67
  • Hospitalizations: 357
  • Total Tests: 21,165
  • Negative: 18,668, Awaiting Results: 62, Inconclusive: 25

MONROE: 53 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 47, Non-Residents: 6
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Tests: 565
  • Negative: 512, Awaiting Results: 103, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 466,299 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 16,686 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 26,522

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,611,981 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 96,783
  • Recovered: 361,235
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

