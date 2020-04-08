MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Miami has issued a mandate requiring people to wear masks while shopping or on the job.
The order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, specifies “all employees and customers in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies and convenience stores to wear masks at all times while on premises.”
The mandate includes construction workers and food delivery workers.
The city listed the following coverings that people can wear:
- Face Mask
- Homemade Mask
- Scarf
- Bandana
- Handkerchief
However, the city added that “individuals should refrain from using N95 respirators and surgical masks,” which are in short supply and needed for health care workers and first responders.
