FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health announced it will be opening a new mobile coronavirus testing site at Central Broward Park.
The drive-thru testing site, which opens Wednesday, is located at 3700 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.
This is by appointment only, so patients must have a written script from a physician before calling (954) 320-5730 to register,
Those who qualify will be required to present a photo ID, the written prescription and the registration confirmation number while staying in their vehicle.
Test results will be sent to the prescribing physician.
If patients do not have a primary care physician, they can access the BHealthy Now app for a virtual screening from a board-certified physician.
