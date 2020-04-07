CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Broward Health, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Testing, Local TV, Miami News


FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health announced it will be opening a new mobile coronavirus testing site at Central Broward Park.

The drive-thru testing site, which opens Wednesday, is located at 3700 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.

This is by appointment only, so patients must have a written script from a physician before calling (954) 320-5730 to register,

Those who qualify will be required to present a photo ID, the written prescription and the registration confirmation number while staying in their vehicle.

Test results will be sent to the prescribing physician.

If patients do not have a primary care physician, they can access the BHealthy Now app for a virtual screening from a board-certified physician.

