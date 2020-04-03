MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grocery stores in Miami-Dade are about to feel a little less crowded.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has issued an Executive Order to implement crowd control measures at businesses that provide unpackaged food.
The order limits capacity to 50 percent in the areas where the food is sold.
It also bans self-serve food stations, salad bars, and free samples. Pre-packaged ‘grab and go’ offerings are okay.
It also encourages business owners to allow employees to wear protective gear such as masks and gloves.
Businesses are also encouraged to provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers for use by customers and employees, provide disinfecting wipes at contact points or designate staff to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and implement procedures for staff to sanitize frequent touchpoints throughout the day.
