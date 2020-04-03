WATCH LIVEChopper 4 Over Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Where Holland America Passengers Are Being Taken to Chartered Flights
MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) –  Monroe County officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

It is not yet reported on the official Florida Department of Health status dashboard but County officials posted on Facebook that it was a 55-year-old man who exhibited underlying health conditions.

The latest update from the State Health Office regarding COVID-19 has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Of those 38 total cases, 33 are residents, 5 are non-residents. Among the 38, 20 are travel related, 11 are community acquired, and 7 are currently being investigated.

Of the 33 residents, 19 are from Key West, 5 Key Largo, 4 Tavernier, and one from each of these areas – Islamorada, Summerland Key, Marathon, and Key Colony Beach.

Seven people are hospitalized.

The Florida Keys remain closed to all visitors.

