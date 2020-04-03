WATCH LIVEChopper 4 Over Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Where Holland America Passengers Are Being Taken to Chartered Flights
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 9:00 a.m. on April 3, 2020.

FLORIDA:  9,008 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 8,694,  Non-Residents: 314
  • Deaths: 144
  • Hospitalizations: 1,167
  • 57 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 80,356
  • Negative Test Results:  71,348;  Negative test results = 11% positive

MIAMI-DADE:  2,886 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 2,847, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 38
  • Deaths: 20
  • Total Tests: 14,854
  • Negative: 11,802, Awaiting Results: 162, Inconclusive: 9
  • Hospitalizations: 200

BROWARD: 1,481 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 1,447 Non-Residents: 34
  • Deaths: 17
  • Total Tests: 13,196
  • Negative: 11,636, Awaiting Results: 73, Inconclusive: 8
  • Hospitalizations: 155

MONROE: 38 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 33, Non-Residents: 5
  • Deaths: 1
  • Total Tests: 347
  • Negative: 228, Awaiting Results: 81, Inconclusive: 0
  • Hospitalizations: 7

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 245,601 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 6,058 deaths (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
  • Recovered: 9,228

 AROUND THE WORLD: 1,030,628 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 54,137
  • Recovered: 218,771
  • 181 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

