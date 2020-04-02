CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants all flights from coronavirus hotspots into Miami International Airport to be suspended.

The mayor shared on Twitter the letter he has sent President Donald Trump asking for the flight suspensions.

“We are at war with a silent, deadly, and merciless enemy. I have personally witnessed its speed, its spread, and its lethality among my residents in Miami, and now the State of Florida,” the mayor wrote. “While invoking the Defense Production Act would activate our industries, I believe we need to wield our power in a smart, targeted way.”

In addition to stopping all flights from place severely impacted by the disease, Suarez also asked that focus become moving “medical supplies, food, and personal protective equipment to contain COVID-19.”

