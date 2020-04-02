



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam are off the coast of South Florida and ready to dock at Port Everglades.

Early Thursday morning, Broward Commissioner Michael Udine tweeted out that a deal was close.

Unified Command conferenced last night and reached cond. approval of Carnival’s Plan, subject to approval between Broward and Carnival. Final document will be released this morning. As of now, ships remain outside US Waters. Look forward to seeing a SAFE plan for all to resolve — Michael Udine (@Michaeludine) April 2, 2020

According to the Port Everglades pilot schedule, the Zaandam and Rotterdam are scheduled to dock Thursday afternoon.

Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief has been advocating for the ships to come ashore. Now she said it appears the groundwork has been laid.

“We’re waiting on the outlined plan of how to disembark the passengers, meaning who’s going to carry them from the ship to the airport and when they get to that airport they’re going leave immediately,” she said.

Sharief said it could take up to four days to get all 1,200 healthy passengers unloaded. Those going to the airport will not go inside.

“They will be going directly from whatever transportation source they have straight to the tarmac,” said Sharief.

“So they’re going up to the airplane and walking on from outside,” said CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

“That’s my understanding,” said Sharief.

Holland America gave a little more detail in a statement.

“Guests fit for travel per the CDC would transfer straight from the ship to flights for onward travel home, the majority on charter flights. Out of an abundance of caution, these guests will be transported in coaches that will be sanitized, with limited person-to-person contact and while wearing masks,” according to Holland America.

Roy Smith and his wife Diane have remained healthy the entire voyage. They’re anxious to get out of their cabin and get back on land.

“When you’re stuck in your cabin and you can’t even go out the door, we get 30 minutes of fresh air for 12 days. Being confined is really beginning to wear,” said Roy Smith.

Smith said the process of getting permission to come ashore has been frustrating.

“The last few days I have been really angry. I think the way our government at all levels, from local to federal, the way they have responded has been absolutely pathetic,” he said.

There are approximately 45 guests who still have mild illness on the Zaandam and are unfit to travel. They will remain on board and be treated by the cruise ship medical staff.

Nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Four people have died on the ship. Two of the deaths were from COVID-19.

Governor Ron Desantis had said that he didn’t want the ships to dock.

“My concern is simply that we have worked so hard to make sure we have adequate hospital space in the event of a COVID-19 surge that we wouldn’t want those valuable beds to be taken because of the cruise ship,” he said.

“For the estimated less than ten people who need immediate critical care shoreside, we have secured approval from a local health system partner that they will accept them for treatment,” according to Holland America.

When the ship docks, critically ill patients will be taken to Broward Health hospitals.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER