MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, Cuba has halted all international flights.

Last week, the island nation partially closed its borders which banned the arrival of tourists and departure of citizens.

So far, Cuba said it has 189 confirmed cases with six deaths and eight recoveries.

Officials have announced that the annual May Day celebration in Havana has been suspended.

