



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Warehouse giant Costco is making another adjustment to slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the number of people allowed into its stores.

Effective Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. That applies to households, for example, who bring more than two family members to the store.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Costco, more so than other supermarkets due to how it sells items in bulk, has seen massive lines over the past several weeks as people were ordered to remain in their homes and began stocking up on essentials such as toilet paper and disinfectant wipes.

Due to the panic buying, Costco was forced to put a limit on the amount of essential items customers can purchase. It also prohibited the return of recently hoarded items, including toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice, and Lysol.

Costco has also temporarily reduced their hours, closing now at 6:30 p.m. while gas stations close at 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.