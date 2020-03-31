



BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Technology is helping dogs and cats find forever homes during the coronavirus crisis. Broward County Animal Care switched to an online adoption program on March 24 and it has been a big hit.

The virtual adoption and foster process is designed to safeguard residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Since the online adoption launch, it has received hundreds of applications. Of those applications, 84 pets have found homes; 28 cats, 28 dogs, and 28 pet fosters. During this time, 2 pets were also reunited with their owners.

Additional programs resulted in 22 pet rescues—17 were transferred to rescue partners, and 5 dogs were transported out of state to find homes in New Hampshire. In less than one week, 106 pets have been saved.

During the online process, potential adopters or fosters view pictures of the pets on Animal Care’s website.

If they see a pet they like, they fill out an Adoption or Foster Application. Once submitted, the person receives a phone call from Animal Care to discuss the pet. If the applicant wants to finalize the adoption or foster, a date and time is scheduled for the person to meet the dog or cat.

When the adopter arrives, they are able to interact with the pet. Adoption paperwork is finalized by their car, and the new adopter then leaves with their new dog or cat. Not only is contact with staff kept to a minimum, but more importantly, the process continues to help pets find forever homes despite the Coronavirus.

For residents who are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, or to see other available online services, please visit Broward.org/Animal.