MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Florida Highway Patrol troopers, including one from Miami, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the three cases were spread out between the following troops:
Troop E – Miami
Troop I – Northern Region CVE
Troop L – Lake Worth
“In each case, the Florida Highway Patrol immediately engaged with local health officials and followed self-isolation guidelines,” read, in part, the statement from FLHSMV.
No word on how the troopers are doing in their recovery from the virus.
