MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8:00 p.m. on March 31, 2020.
FLORIDA: 5,704 confirmed cases
- Residents: 5,489, Non-Residents: 215
- Deaths: 71
- Hospitalizations: 715
- 51 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 56,702
- Negative Test Results: 49,319 negative test results = 9.8% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 1,701 confirmed cases
- Residents: 1,675, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 25
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 116
BROWARD: 1,137 confirmed cases
- Residents: 1,113, Non-Residents: 24
- Deaths: 12
- Hospitalizations: 110
MONROE: 26 confirmed cases
- Residents: 22, Non-Residents: 4
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 5
UNITED STATES: 164,610 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 3,170 deaths in US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.
- Recovered: 5,945
AROUND THE WORLD: 801,400 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 38,743
- Recovered: 172,657
- 178 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
