MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line has extended its suspension in sailings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Doral based cruise operator said they have suspended all North American sailings through May 11th.
If you had tickets for one of the canceled cruises, you will receive an email from Carnival or the traveled who booked it. The email will have information on how to claim a cancelation offer or refund.
The company said their call center has been experiencing a very high volume of calls, so the link provided in the email will be the quickest way to file a claim.
Sailings after May 11th have not been impacted at this time.
